American International Group Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.