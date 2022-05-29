American International Group Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,682,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

