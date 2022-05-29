TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of TD SYNNEX worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,615,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,136. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

