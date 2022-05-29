American International Group Inc. Sells 4,884 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

GLW stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

