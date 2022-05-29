American International Group Inc. Has $8.28 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.40.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $349.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.73 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

