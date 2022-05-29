American International Group Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

