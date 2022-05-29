American International Group Inc. Sells 2,578 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.