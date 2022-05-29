American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $719,595. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.