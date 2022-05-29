American International Group Inc. Sells 3,998 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 410,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after buying an additional 36,991 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 137,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $47.50 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.