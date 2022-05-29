PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $61.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

