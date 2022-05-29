American International Group Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,303,000 after acquiring an additional 302,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

