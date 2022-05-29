American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $362.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

