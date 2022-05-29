ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of ALLETE worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $50,645,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 625.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ALLETE by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

