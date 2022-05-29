American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,764,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,302,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $182.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.37. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.