The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Macerich worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $11.82 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.