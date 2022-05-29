Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $201,000 Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.