American International Group Inc. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.76 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

