American International Group Inc. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of NOV worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,689,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NOV by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

