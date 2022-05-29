Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $80,000 in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

HBIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.75 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.