American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 227,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

