Invesco Ltd. Sells 277,670 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.46% of Hubbell worth $165,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average of $193.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

