American International Group Inc. Has $8.80 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $50.18 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

