American International Group Inc. Sells 6,608 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

