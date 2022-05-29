American International Group Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of GATX worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $2,512,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

