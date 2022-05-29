Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMED. StockNews.com lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of SMED opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

