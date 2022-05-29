American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG opened at $62.62 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

