Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

