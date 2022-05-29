American International Group Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $56,347,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vontier by 2,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNT stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

