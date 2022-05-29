American International Group Inc. Has $8.09 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Travel + Leisure worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

