American International Group Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.