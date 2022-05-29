CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $7,986,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $14,396,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,711,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW stock opened at $171.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40. CDW Co. has a one year low of $155.39 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

