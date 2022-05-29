Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $126,000 in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XBiotech by 26.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in XBiotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in XBiotech by 63.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in XBiotech by 55.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in XBiotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of XBIT opened at $5.59 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on XBiotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

XBiotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.