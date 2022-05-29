American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of AutoNation worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,296,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

