Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

