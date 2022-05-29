American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

MAN stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $124.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

