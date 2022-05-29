Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cadiz by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 1,801.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 338,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,006,937 shares of company stock worth $5,306,102 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,505.64% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDZI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

