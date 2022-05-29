American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

