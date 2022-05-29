American International Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,092,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

