Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

