Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $112,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

