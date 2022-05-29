Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 62.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 197,480 shares of company stock worth $3,247,115. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

