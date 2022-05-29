4,991 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progyny by 28.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 49.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 209.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,155 shares of company stock worth $21,618,782 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.