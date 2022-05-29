4,991 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progyny by 28.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 49.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 209.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,155 shares of company stock worth $21,618,782 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.