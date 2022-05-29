BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WestRock by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $49.04 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

