Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $348,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $3,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,444 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

GSHD opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 344.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.