18,133 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
