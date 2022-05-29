Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.16. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.94%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

