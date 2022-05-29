Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Evelo Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

