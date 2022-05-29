7,003 Shares in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
ALRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
