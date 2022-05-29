7,003 Shares in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

ALRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

ALRS opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.