Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $281,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,511 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.39. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TBBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

