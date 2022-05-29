Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $673.51 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Endeavour Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.